Barclays Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 550

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 452.62 ($5.91).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME opened at GBX 459.90 ($6.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.10. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.