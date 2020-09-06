Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSVN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSVN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

