Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 99,403,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756,440. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

