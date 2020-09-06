Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,867.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,719 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.