Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $52,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $64.37 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

