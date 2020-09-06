Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,857 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.61.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.36 and its 200 day moving average is $288.33. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

