Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,011 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.58. The company had a trading volume of 123,349,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,607,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

