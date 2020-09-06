Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,999 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of DexCom worth $47,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $2,363,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 102,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $20,542,625 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $14.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,891. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

