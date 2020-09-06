Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,997 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,997 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $47,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

