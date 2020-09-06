Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $67,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $161.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

