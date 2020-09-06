Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $67.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $67,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $6,769,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $112.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.