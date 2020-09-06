Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $47.05 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 11,060,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.