Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,378.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Arista Networks worth $42,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,325,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,739 shares of company stock worth $17,422,277 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.10. 815,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

