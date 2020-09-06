Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of IDEX worth $67,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $185.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.