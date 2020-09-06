Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,560 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,724. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

