Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 52,505 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $66,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $679.62 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $699.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.