Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Five Below worth $66,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $31,882,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,020,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

