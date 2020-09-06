Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,544 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 17.2% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $41,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Baidu stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,875. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

