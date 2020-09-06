B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $684.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $213,966.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,727.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,897. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

