Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

AZUL stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Azul by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,934 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 735,673 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

