Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.
AZUL stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
See Also: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.