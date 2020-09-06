Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,407.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

