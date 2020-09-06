Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.52. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 39,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,141.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,021,669 shares of company stock worth $33,625,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

