Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

