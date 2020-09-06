Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $7.60 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $334.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 94,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $699,722.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 332,662 shares of company stock worth $2,391,573 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

