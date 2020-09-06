Aventus (AVT) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Aventus has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $21,720.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.11 or 0.05209480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

