Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 542,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,792. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $315,190. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

