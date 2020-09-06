AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,237.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,237.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,206.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,072.70.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,856,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,252,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.