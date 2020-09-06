Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AUTL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

