Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $75.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Autoliv stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

