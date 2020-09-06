Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Aumann stock opened at €11.32 ($13.32) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.89 and a 200 day moving average of €11.24. Aumann has a 12 month low of €6.62 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €18.82 ($22.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get Aumann alerts:

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.