AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Head-To-Head Survey

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AtriCure has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AtriCure and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 2 3 0 2.60

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.79%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 243.92%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than AtriCure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 8.36 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -40.12 T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 22.35 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.97

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -23.64% -19.55% -9.56% T2 Biosystems -545.93% N/A -128.49%

Summary

AtriCure beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

