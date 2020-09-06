Atlas Energy Group LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Group LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ATLS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

