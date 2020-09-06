ATLANT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $194.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. ATLANT has a market cap of $939,833.01 and $194.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.05167625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00034090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050659 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

