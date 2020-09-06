Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Cut by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. cut its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty comprises 2.4% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned about 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 407,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,259. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

