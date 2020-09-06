ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASML by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $367.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.42. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.