ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $311,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASML by 105.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $367.42 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $402.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.