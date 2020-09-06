ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $170.05.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

