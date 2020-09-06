Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Argan worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Argan by 1,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argan by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argan by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 74,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.68 million, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

