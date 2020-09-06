ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $32.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ArcBest by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 156,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,483. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.