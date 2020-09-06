Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.62% of Aptiv worth $115,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

APTV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. 1,336,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

