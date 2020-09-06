APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 86,967 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,967 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $103,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $10.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.95. 5,827,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,095. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

