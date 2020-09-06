APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 40,536 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,536 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.21% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $116,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 3,643,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,283. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

