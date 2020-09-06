APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 298,100 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $163,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,223. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

