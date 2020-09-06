APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 172,345 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,345 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.67% of Motorola Solutions worth $142,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

