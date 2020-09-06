APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 12,241 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.64% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $88,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 196,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.86. 964,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

