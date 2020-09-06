APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,540 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Duke Energy worth $131,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

