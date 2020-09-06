APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 111,322 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,322 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $147,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

