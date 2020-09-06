APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 362,035 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $113,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 11,060,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

