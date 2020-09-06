APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,286 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.65% of Hormel Foods worth $149,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,255 shares of company stock worth $6,980,527 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 1,351,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,036. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

