APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.36% of Brown & Brown worth $139,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 959,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,714. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

